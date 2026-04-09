Worker Dies after Falling from Scaffolding in Burgas

A worker has died after falling from scaffolding in the Meden Rudnik residential complex in coastal city of Burgas, the Labour Inspectorate in Burgas said on April 9.

Around 11:00, a signal was received about an incident in the area of Block 412, which was undergoing external insulation works. It has been established that a worker fell from an eight-storey structure. An emergency medical team arrived at the scene. An attempt was made to save the worker, but despite resuscitation efforts, he died in the ambulance. The injuries sustained were incompatible with life.

A team from the Labour Inspectorate has already begun an investigation into compliance with workplace safety requirements, including whether a protective helmet was used, whether a safety harness was in place, and other factors.

On 10 March this year, a worker fell from a height of eight metres while dismantling the roof of a building in Burgas. The incident took place on the premises of a company producing concrete products. It was established that the worker had not been secured with the appropriate protective equipment, including a safety belt and other mandatory gear for working at height.

Source: BTA





