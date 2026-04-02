Workers at Military Repair Plant in Targovishte Protest over Unpaid Wages

Workers at the TEREM - “Khan Krum” military repair plant in Targovishte (Northeastern Bulgaria) are once again expressing dissatisfaction after not receiving their salaries for January and February. They are also concerned about the future of the enterprise.

Around 120 people remain employed at the plant, with many younger specialists already seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Angel Grozdanov, worker: “We haven’t received any wages this year. Our salary is the minimum wage and we don’t have it — it is a disgrace for such a factory. There are about 100 of us. We cannot pay our bills, we cannot manage; we rely on relatives and our wives. They help us — without them, we would be lost.” Ivanka Dobreva, worker: “Yesterday we tried to explain that our electricity bills and everything else are waiting. People are fighting for higher wages, and we are asking at least to receive what we are owed, even though it is not very much.” Atanas Tasev, chair of the “Podkrepa” trade union at the plant: “No one is telling us anything. Yesterday, on the first of the month, the executive director of the TEREM holding in Sofia came here and said: ‘There is no money, I cannot give you money, I cannot do anything.’ At the same time, we currently have no orders.”

The protesters are demanding full payment of their outstanding wages and clarity about the future of the plant. Otherwise, they say their protest actions will continue.