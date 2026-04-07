World Health Day: Celebrating the Work of Medical Professionals

Today is the World Health Day. Doctors, dentists, nurses, midwives, pharmacists and all healthcare workers who have dedicated themselves to caring for people’s health are being recognised.

The day is observed annually on 7 April. World Health Day was first celebrated on 22 July 1949, following a decision taken at the first World Health Assembly held in 1948, and is regarded as a professional day for those working in the healthcare sector.

The World Health Organization has 194 member states, including Bulgaria.

The Sofia Medical Association will once again present the “Doctor of Sofia” awards, recognising healthcare professionals with the most outstanding achievements over the past year.