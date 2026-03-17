€53.9m Paid Out Under Municipal Investment Programme in Early March

Of the €122m in approved but unpaid funds under the Municipal Investment Programme as at 1 March 2026, a total of €53.9m was disbursed for the period 2 to 6 March, the Finance Ministry announced on March 17.

Payments were made to 72 municipalities of varying sizes across the country, covering reported and completed expenditures under 138 projects. The disbursements include advance, interim and final payments, as well as costs for construction and design supervision, in line with different stages of project implementation.

As a result, the total amount paid under the programme has reached €232.2m out of a total budget of €460m, operating under an extended state budget law.

The Finance Ministry noted that payments are currently being made only for projects listed in Annex 3 of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget Act, the Ministry of Finance further said.