'BSP – United Left' Coalition Council Praised Their Involvement in Governing the Country

Today, the Coalition Council of BSP – United Left held a meeting during which the leaders of the parties within the coalition praised the participation of the left-wing representatives in the country’s governance. They also declared their full support for unity on the left and for the coalition chair and BSP National Council leader, Atanas Zafirov.

In response to media reports suggesting the simultaneous departure of four parties from the coalition, the partners emphasised that such claims are inaccurate.

They clarified that the Movement for Radical Change “Bulgarian Spring” and Movement 21 left the coalition over a year ago, the Political Movement “Social Democrats” more than two months ago, and Stand Up, Bulgaria about a month ago. In the summer of 2025, the Agricultural Union “Alexander Stamboliyski” joined the coalition. Discussions are also underway regarding the inclusion of new parties.

Currently, the BSP – United Left coalition comprises 11 parties. Changes in the coalition’s registration with the Central Election Commission have been updated today in connection with its registration to participate in the upcoming partial local elections for mayors of municipal districts, scheduled for 22 February 2026.

