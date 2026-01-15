'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov: President Has Made a Serious Political Error

The President has made a serious political error and removed his mask before the “performance” even began, commented Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Vazrazhdane party, following the announcement that President Rumen Radev will hand over the third mandate to the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF).

President Rumen Radev is set to hand over the third mandate on Friday.

Kostadinov indicated that he was not surprised by the decision.

“I am not surprised by this decision; it is entirely logical. He cannot hand it a second time to WCC–DB, with whom he is planning a future coalition after the elections, because they have already received a mandate. He cannot give it to BSP or There Is Such a People, as he has done previously, because they are part of the current government. He cannot give it to Movement fir Rights and Freedoms, as they are also part of the governance and he would compromise himself. And he cannot give it to Vazrazhdanel, because we are his only ideological opponents. M.E.Ch. and ‘Velichie’ are not even worth mentioning,” Kostadinov said.

He emphasised that Radev has never previously handed a mandate to Vazrazhdane.

“However, with this move, the soon-to-be former president has made a serious political error. He has revealed his true colours even before the "performance" has begun. In that sense, this is good news for us, for Bulgaria. The planned substitution will fail before it even starts,” he added.

Kostadinov called on ARF to return the mandate immediately upon receipt.

“Bulgaria does not have time to waste. The government resigned a month and a half ago. Radev has given them enough time to finish their schemes, so it is high time they relinquished power. He should appoint a caretaker government and take us to elections as quickly as possible!”

