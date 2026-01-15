БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Парламентът намали лихвите по студентските кредити на 3%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Проверките на НАП: 116 нарушения и 12 наказателни...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev to Hand Third Government-Forming Mandate on Friday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
президентството парламент политическата воля чуе гласа гражданите
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

President Rumen Radev will entrust the parliamentary group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms with nominating a candidate for prime minister.

The third mandate will be handed over on Friday, 16 January, at 10:00 am.

This follows yesterday’s development, when We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) received and immediately returned the second mandate unfulfilled. According to the second-largest political force in the National Assembly, there is no possibility of forming a reformist majority in the current parliament.

Earlier this week, GERB–UDF also returned the first mandate without forming a government.

If the third attempt to form a cabinet also fails, the head of state will appoint a caretaker government.

He will then be required to set a date for early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
Германия, Швеция и Норвегия изпращат свои военни в Гренландия
2
Германия, Швеция и Норвегия изпращат свои военни в Гренландия
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори (СНИМКИ)
3
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори...
САЩ изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в Близкия изток
4
САЩ изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в Близкия изток
Зоопаркът в Стара Загора търси име за малкото си тигърче (СНИМКИ)
5
Зоопаркът в Стара Загора търси име за малкото си тигърче (СНИМКИ)
Трамвай блъсна дете в София
6
Трамвай блъсна дете в София

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
4
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
5
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
6
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България

More from: Politics

Parliament Backs First-Reading Changes to Waste Management Law Amid Row Over Sofia Rubbish Crisis
Parliament Backs First-Reading Changes to Waste Management Law Amid Row Over Sofia Rubbish Crisis
Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
President Radev: Experience Shows the Need for Machine Voting with Electronic Results Tallying President Radev: Experience Shows the Need for Machine Voting with Electronic Results Tallying
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov: I Am Against Last-Minute Changes to the Electoral Code GERB Leader Borissov: I Am Against Last-Minute Changes to the Electoral Code
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Lack of State Budget Delays Payments for Major Infrastructure Projects Lack of State Budget Delays Payments for Major Infrastructure Projects
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Президентът Румен Радев връчва третия мандат в петък
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Какво решение ще вземе АПС за третия мандат? Какво решение ще вземе АПС за третия мандат?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Парламентът намали лихвите по студентските кредити на 3% Парламентът намали лихвите по студентските кредити на 3%
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Аракчи: Няма да екзекутираме участници в протестите в Иран Аракчи: Няма да екзекутираме участници в протестите в Иран
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Близък изток
Първи продажби на венецуелски петрол - Доналд Тръмп ще се срещне с...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Третият мандат отива в АПС - политически реакции от парламента?
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Заради неизплатени заплати - медици от Варна излязоха на протест
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Проверките на НАП: 116 нарушения и 12 наказателни постановления в...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ