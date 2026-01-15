President Radev to Hand Third Government-Forming Mandate on Friday

President Rumen Radev will entrust the parliamentary group of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms with nominating a candidate for prime minister.

The third mandate will be handed over on Friday, 16 January, at 10:00 am.

This follows yesterday’s development, when We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) received and immediately returned the second mandate unfulfilled. According to the second-largest political force in the National Assembly, there is no possibility of forming a reformist majority in the current parliament.

Earlier this week, GERB–UDF also returned the first mandate without forming a government.

If the third attempt to form a cabinet also fails, the head of state will appoint a caretaker government.

He will then be required to set a date for early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.