'We will not allow the elections to be stolen', said Delyan Peevski, Leader of MRF-New Beginning

“We will not allow the elections to be stolen, and if anything new is introduced, it should be better – such as scanners,” said Delyan Peevski, leader of Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)– New Beginning, speaking to journalists in the corridors of Parliament on January 15.

“We have said that there should be American scanning machines. If that happens, we should see which companies produce them, so that we can lease or purchase them, but they should not be private companies like Ciela,” Peevski said. He added that if this does not happen, the current voting system should remain in place – with machines operating as printers, alongside paper ballots.

Peevski also commented on the inclusion in Parliament’s agenda of an ad-hoc committee to establish facts concerning the activities of George Soros and Alexander Soros.

“MRF will always work against Soros’ influence and we will do everything necessary to dismantle it so that Bulgaria can be a democratic state,” he said. “Until this issue is resolved, Bulgaria will continue to stagnate and will not move forward with institutions that truly work for the people. This tumour must be cut out,” the leader of 'MRF– New Beginning' added.

Commenting “bitterly” on President Rumen Radev’s decision to award the third government-forming mandate to the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF), Peevski reacted after the President’s press office earlier announced that on Tuesday the head of state would ask ARF’s parliamentary group to nominate a candidate for prime minister.

Source: BTA

