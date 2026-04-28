16 New Measles Cases in Bulgaria, Bringing the Total to 191

A total of 16 new cases of measles have been registered in Bulgaria, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 191, according to data published by the Bulgarian Ministry of Health as at 27 April.

Of the newly reported cases:

Eight are in Pleven

Six are in Vratsa

Two are in Lovech

The newly registered patients are aged between 0 and 50.

Since the outbreak began, more than 20,000 vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) have been administered across the country.

Measles Outbreak in 11 Districts in Bulgaria, Vratsa Reports over 100 Cases

Health officials warn that measles is highly contagious and spreads very quickly in communities where people do not have immunity. The “Plus Me” platform, created by the Health Ministry to promote vaccination, advises anyone who has had close contact with an infected person to seek medical help immediately, as a vaccine may be given within 72 hours of exposure if necessary.

Particular caution is advised for:

people who are unvaccinated or have not previously had measles;

pregnant women;

people with weakened immune systems;

parents of young children.

The first eight confirmed cases in the current outbreak were announced on 19 March in the municipality of Byala Slatina, prompting an emergency immunisation campaign for children who had missed their routine vaccinations.