26-Year-Old US National Wanted for Arson of an Ammunition Depot in the Czech Republic Was Detained in Bulgaria

A 26-year-old US national, wanted in connection with an arson attack on an ammunition warehouse in the Czech Republic, has been detained at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing while attempting to leave Bulgaria.

The Haskovo District Court today, April 6, ordered his detention in custody, the strictest pre-trial measure. According to Czech authorities, Nathan Limesand is suspected of involvement in an organised group that set fire to a military facility containing ammunition and drones.

The damage is estimated at around 250 million Czech koruna, or more than €10 million. Authorities say that after the attack, individuals linked to the group posted messages on social media claiming their actions were directed against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.