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26th Edition of the European Music Festival Begins in Sofia

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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започна ото издание европейски музикален фестивал софия

The European Music Festival in Sofia – one of the capital’s most significant cultural events – has begun with a concert by the Sofia Philharmonic and the virtuoso Russian pianist Mikhail Pletnev.

Until July, lovers of classical music will be able to hear world-renowned performers live, including the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the first female concertmaster in the history of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Albena Danailova. She, along with three other virtuoso violinists, will take part in the special “Stradivarius Collection” series.

Some of the events will also provide a platform for young Bulgarian talents. The opening was attended by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and Minister of Culture Nayden Todorov.

Vasil Dimitrov, president of the European Music Festival, said: “This is also a focus – support for young musicians, and it is no coincidence that this edition of the festival will host the fifth edition of the competition for young instrumentalists. This is a competition that mobilises young musicians, and we take care of them in order to present them to audiences.”


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