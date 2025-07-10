БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
С над 3 промила зад волана Дебора е возила 6-годишното си...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Овладян е големият пожар във вилната зона на хисарското...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

44 Fires Registered in Burgas Region over the Past 24 Hours

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази

The fire fighting near the villa area "Kaptazha" lasted all night

къщи изгорели вилната зона каптажа бургас

A total of 44 fires were reported in the past 24 hours alone. The most serious situation occurred in the "Kaptazha" villa zone near Burgas, where flames engulfed several houses, some of which were inhabited.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. last night, and efforts to extinguish it continued into the early hours of today. Ten villas and 2,000 decares (approximately 500 acres) of dry grass and shrubs were destroyed. Seven firefighting teams with 19 firefighters, water tankers, heavy machinery, and volunteers worked to bring the blaze under control.

    Three uninhabited houses were burned in the area of the village of Rosenovo near Sredets. Two fire fighting teams continue to extinguish the fire. Over 3 thousand acres of cereals, a shed and a broad-leaved forest were burnt in a fire near the Pomorie village of Bata. The fire there has been extinguished, but fire fighting teams remain on duty.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    1
    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
    2
    Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
    Голям пожар в близост до Пазарджик
    3
    Голям пожар в близост до Пазарджик
    Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои настройване на много системи
    4
    Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои...
    Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото: Референдум беше необходим
    5
    Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото:...
    Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
    6
    Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев

    Най-четени

    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    1
    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
    2
    Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
    Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
    3
    Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
    При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
    4
    При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
    Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
    5
    Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
    Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира годишната профилактика на топлорайоните
    6
    Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
    Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
    Attempt to Destroy Evidence Triggers Anti-Corruption Raid on Energy Ministry and Related Entities in Connection with 'Botas' contract Attempt to Destroy Evidence Triggers Anti-Corruption Raid on Energy Ministry and Related Entities in Connection with 'Botas' contract
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
    Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali
    Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
    Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck 16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck
    Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
    Over 20 People Evacuated Due to Big Wildfire in Hisarya Region Over 20 People Evacuated Due to Big Wildfire in Hisarya Region
    Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

    Водещи новини

    За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора?
    За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание...
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    У нас
    Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    У нас
    Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ) Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ)
    Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
    У нас
    Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    По света
    Трима с обвинения за присвояване на над 220 000 лева от...
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    У нас
    Почина барабанистът на "Диана експрес" Цветан Банов
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    У нас
    ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    По света
    Пожар гори над село Мурсалево
    Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ