44 Fires Registered in Burgas Region over the Past 24 Hours

A total of 44 fires were reported in the past 24 hours alone. The most serious situation occurred in the "Kaptazha" villa zone near Burgas, where flames engulfed several houses, some of which were inhabited.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. last night, and efforts to extinguish it continued into the early hours of today. Ten villas and 2,000 decares (approximately 500 acres) of dry grass and shrubs were destroyed. Seven firefighting teams with 19 firefighters, water tankers, heavy machinery, and volunteers worked to bring the blaze under control.

Three uninhabited houses were burned in the area of the village of Rosenovo near Sredets. Two fire fighting teams continue to extinguish the fire. Over 3 thousand acres of cereals, a shed and a broad-leaved forest were burnt in a fire near the Pomorie village of Bata. The fire there has been extinguished, but fire fighting teams remain on duty.