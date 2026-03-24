After Police Operation: Further €200,000 in Counterfeit Euros Found in Pazardzhik

More than €1.2 million in counterfeit banknotes have been discovered during an operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime in Sofia, first reported by BNT on March 23. Further €200,000 in fake banknotes were found in Pazardzhik, the acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Georgi Kandev, said on March 24.

More Than €1 Million in Fake Banknotes Seized in Sofia

He also confirmed reports that one kilogramme of cocaine was seized during the operation. Five individuals have been detained. Among those arrested are an Italian and a Romanian national, for whom there is evidence suggesting they frequently travelled to Bulgaria in connection with the production and distribution of counterfeit €100 banknotes.