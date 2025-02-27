After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party
With 132 votes in favour, the lawmakers adopted a declaration against the party's systematic actions.
After three hours of debate, accompanied by scandals, exchange of threats, and offensive remarks, the Parliament adopted a Declaration condemning the systematic aggressive actions of the "Vazrazhdane" party as an attempt to undermine the democratic rule of law in Bulgaria and deviate from its European path. The declaration was passed with 132 votes in favour and was submitted by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.
On February 27, once again, parliamentary groups left the chamber during a declaration from "Vazrazhdane."
- Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
- Five Charged with Hooliganism after "Vazrazhdane" Protest in Front of the European Commission Office in Sofia
