After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party

After three hours of debate, accompanied by scandals, exchange of threats, and offensive remarks, the Parliament adopted a Declaration condemning the systematic aggressive actions of the "Vazrazhdane" party as an attempt to undermine the democratic rule of law in Bulgaria and deviate from its European path. The declaration was passed with 132 votes in favour and was submitted by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

On February 27, once again, parliamentary groups left the chamber during a declaration from "Vazrazhdane."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News