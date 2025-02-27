НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

After Scandals, Insults and Threats, Parliament Condemned the Aggressive Actions of "Vazrazhdane" Party

With 132 votes in favour, the lawmakers adopted a declaration against the party's systematic actions.

защита българския лев протест възраждане бнб еврото снимки
Снимка: Nikolai Minkov, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:11, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

After three hours of debate, accompanied by scandals, exchange of threats, and offensive remarks, the Parliament adopted a Declaration condemning the systematic aggressive actions of the "Vazrazhdane" party as an attempt to undermine the democratic rule of law in Bulgaria and deviate from its European path. The declaration was passed with 132 votes in favour and was submitted by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

On February 27, once again, parliamentary groups left the chamber during a declaration from "Vazrazhdane."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
EC: We Hope for a Positive Decision Regarding Bulgaria's Recovery Plan
15:50, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
14:51, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
 "Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
14:26, 27.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
22:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
21:53, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
21:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers
Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers
20:57, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
20:27, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
20:21, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Gabriela Peeva and her mother Krasimira to Stand Trial for the Murder of Peyo Peev, who was found strangled to death in his car in Sofia
Gabriela Peeva and her mother Krasimira to Stand Trial for the Murder of Peyo Peev, who was found strangled to death in his car in Sofia
18:50, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 10:32 мин.
 Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
18:04, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
17:56, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
More from: Politics
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
Central Election Commission: There Will Be No New Counting of Ballots from the Latest Parliamentray Elections
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
"Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Kyiv," PM Zhelyazkov Told Ambassadors of EU Member States
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
Топ 24
Най-четени
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд по БНТ 3
НА ЖИВО: Световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд...
Десетки деца, държани в плен, са спасени при полицейска операция в Босна
Десетки деца, държани в плен, са спасени при полицейска операция в...
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Тръмп: Украйна да забрави за НАТО, а ЕС да се готви за мита
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и "Бъфи, убийцата на вампири"
Почина актрисата Мишел Трактенбърг от "Клюкарката" и...
Красимир Вълчев: Арестът на директорката на 37-мо училище хвърля петно върху образователната система
Красимир Вълчев: Арестът на директорката на 37-мо училище хвърля...
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния парламентарен вот
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния...
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Откриха мъртъв носителя на "Оскар" Джийн Хекман
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Съдът призна за виновен Александър Морфов
Делото за катастрофата с Филип: Ключова свидетелка твърди, че подсъдимият не е пил
Делото за катастрофата с Филип: Ключова свидетелка твърди, че...
Бебе бял носорог дебютира пред публика в зоопарк в Белгия (СНИМКИ)
Бебе бял носорог дебютира пред публика в зоопарк в Белгия (СНИМКИ)
Времето през март: Температури от минус 7 до 27 градуса в първия пролетен месец
Времето през март: Температури от минус 7 до 27 градуса в първия пролетен месец