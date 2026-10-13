Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Moscow Is Deliberately Disregarding Civilian Lives and Security in the Black Sea

Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for civilian lives and maritime security in the Black Sea. We urge our partners to step up pressure on Russia, strengthen sanctions, and take decisive action to hold it accountable and protect freedom of navigation. The Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security. Russia is attacking it to weaponize hunger and hold the world hostage. This must be met with strength, Andrii Sybiha, said in a post on social media on October 13.