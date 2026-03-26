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Apartment Fire in Sofia Claims One Life

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Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
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Снимка: BTA/archive

A fire has broken out in an apartment in the Buxton district of Sofia, the Sofia Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection (SDFSC) reported on March 26.

A charred body was found at the scene of the incident. It is believed to be that of an elderly woman, the Emergency Medical Centre told BTA, adding that there were no other injured or people affected by smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported at 15:52. Three fire engines and one medical team were dispatched to the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished, the SDFSC added.

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