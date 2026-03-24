Average Speed System Cuts Road Offenders Threefold, Over 40,000 Fines Issued

The introduction of the average speed monitoring system has led to three times fewer traffic offenders and over 40,000 fines issued, according to the National Toll Administration. Authorities plan to roll out 20 new sections where toll cameras will measure drivers’ speeds.

Before the system was introduced, one in three drivers exceeded the speed limit; now, only one in ten does, according to National Toll Administration data.

Professor Oleg Asenov, Director of the National Toll Administration: “This means there has been more than a threefold reduction in drivers exceeding the average speed. In other words, the risk factor associated with speed has decreased. This measure is genuinely effective as a deterrent. For me, that is the most important aspect — not the fines themselves, nor the money collected from them, which does not particularly please me, because there are many fines.”

The average speed monitoring system in Bulgaria is producing encouraging results, with authorities saying it has helped discipline drivers.

Some drivers note changes in traffic behaviour:

“Traffic is generally slower, though there are still places where you can go faster.” “I drive towards Tarnovo, and there are two cameras that record speed — everyone sticks to the limits there.” “Overall, traffic is much the same; almost no one fully complies.”

Since the system was launched, over 40,000 fines have been issued. These are automatically sent to the police for verification, after which 31,000 fines have already been processed.

Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Road Police at the General Directorate of National Police: “More than a third of the fines have already been delivered through various channels, and compliance is high, as people are increasingly paying the fines they owe. This level of monitoring is improving road safety and correcting driver behaviour.”

As an anti-corruption measure, officers from the National Toll Administration will also be equipped with body cameras.