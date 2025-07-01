Blind Athlete Viktor Asenov Cycles from Sofia to Burgas in One Day (Photos)

Blind mountain ultra-marathoner Viktor Asenov, known as The Unbreakable, has successfully completed yet another major challenge. Together with Dilyana Hristova, he cycled nearly 400 kilometres from Sofia to Burgas on a tandem bicycle.

They departed at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrived at the seaside at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday

"It was very difficult and exhausting, but also incredibly exciting. I want to thank all the drivers who follow the rules and look out for others on the road," Asenov said.

This marks Asenov’s third major personal challenge in the past four months.

In early March, he cycled on a tandem bike from Sofia to the Shipka Monument and back—a total of 460 km. He then completed an Everesting challenge by riding from Aleko Hut to Cherni Vrah 19 times consecutively, over the course of 46 hours without sleep.

Through these previous adventures, he drew public attention to the Guide Dog School, encouraging people to donate to the cause.

In May, Asenov also successfully completed the 80-kilometer Asenovgrad Hills trail run.