BNB and Cash Service Offices to Open Extra Saturdays in January for Euro Exchange

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
In connection with Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area on 1 January 2026, and due to the increased number of customers exchanging banknotes and coins from levs to euros, the cash offices of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) and its territorial units operated by Cash Services Company AD will provide extraordinary service on the following Saturdays: 10, 17, 24 and 31 January 2026.

Operations at BNB offices:

1. BNB Central Office
Address: Sofia, 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square

Exchange of withdrawn banknotes and coins with a valid exchange period from levs to euros, for individuals only.
Customer hours: 08:30 – 15:45, no break.


2. BNB Cash Centre
Address: Sofia, Poligona area, 10 Mihail Tenev Street

Exchange of withdrawn banknotes and coins with a valid exchange period from levs to euros, for individuals.
Exchange of withdrawn coins with a valid exchange period from levs to euros, for legal entities.


Customer hours: 08:30 – 15:45, no break.
3. Territorial offices of Cash Services Company AD
These offices will also carry out euro exchange operations for individuals and legal entities:

  • Sofia, Ovcha Kupel, 16 Ivan Hadzhiyski Street
  • Pleven, 58B Kliment Ohridski Street
  • Plovdiv, 2 Yagodovsko Shose Boulevard
  • Varna, 23 Tsaribrod Street
  • Burgas, 8 Alexander the Great Street

These measures aim to ensure sufficient capacity for customers during the transition period.

Operations:

Exchange of withdrawn banknotes and coins with a valid exchange period from levs to euros.
Customer hours: 08:30 – 16:00, with a lunch break from 12:00 – 12:30.

The BNB also reminds the public that all euro coins featuring the Bulgarian national side can be used throughout the euro area, as well as in a number of countries and territories outside the eurozone where the euro is an official or widely accepted currency. These include:

Vatican City, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Montenegro, Kosovo
Overseas territories of EU member states, such as Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Réunion, Mayotte, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and the Canary Islands
This ensures that Bulgarian euro coins will circulate widely, reaching all users of the euro.

