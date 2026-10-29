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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT Hosts the Only Nationally Televised Debate between Presidential Candidates, Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gurov - Watch It Live Today at 21:00

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бнт организира единствения дебат илияна йотова андрей гюров гледайте четвъртък 2100

The only debate between the candidates for President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov , will be broadcast live on Bulgarian National Television on Thursday, October 29, at 9:00 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by Poli Zlatareva.

Viewers can watch the debate live on BNT 1 and BNT 4, on the news website bntnews.bg, on the BNT news Facebook page and on the Bulgarian National Television YouTube channel.

The public broadcaster will give the opportunity for the messages of Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov, from the only nationally televised debate, reach the widest possible audience ahead of Sunday's run-off on 1 November.

The debate will cover issues of importance to society in which the presidency plays a key role, as well as the candidates’ policies, views and values.

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