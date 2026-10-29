BNT Hosts the Only Nationally Televised Debate between Presidential Candidates, Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gurov - Watch It Live Today at 21:00

The only debate between the candidates for President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov , will be broadcast live on Bulgarian National Television on Thursday, October 29, at 9:00 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by Poli Zlatareva.

Viewers can watch the debate live on BNT 1 and BNT 4, on the news website bntnews.bg, on the BNT news Facebook page and on the Bulgarian National Television YouTube channel.

The public broadcaster will give the opportunity for the messages of Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov, from the only nationally televised debate, reach the widest possible audience ahead of Sunday's run-off on 1 November.

The debate will cover issues of importance to society in which the presidency plays a key role, as well as the candidates’ policies, views and values.