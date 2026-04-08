БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria’s Food Safety Agency Stops Illegal Dog Transport in Kresna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
бабх спря незаконен транспорт кучета кресна

Sixteen dogs packed into five cages have been discovered on a passenger bus with Bulgarian registration in the town of Kresna (Blagoevgrad district, Southwestern Bulgaria), authorities said on April 8. The animals had no microchips and were not accompanied by the required veterinary documentation.

The inspection was carried out by the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Blagoevgrad, in coordination with the Interior Ministry, following a tip-off from a passenger on the bus via the 112 emergency number.

According to the driver, the puppies were loaded at a petrol station in Plovdiv. They are reportedly Yorkshire terriers, Maltese and toy poodles, and appear to be under six months old.

The animals were not accompanied by an owner or an authorised representative. Officers made telephone contact with a woman who claimed the dogs came from a breeding facility in Plovdiv owned by her. However, initial checks have not identified any registered breeding establishment listing her as the owner.

The bus is not licensed for the transport of animals, and the driver does not hold the required certification to carry out such activity.

Until the case is fully clarified, the dogs have been seized and placed in a shelter in Blagoevgrad, where they will receive care, including microchipping, deworming and vaccination.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say administrative action will be taken against those found to be in breach of the law.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Човешки останки в чувал за боклук са открити в Пловдив
1
Човешки останки в чувал за боклук са открити в Пловдив
Първи реакции на примирието: И Иран, и САЩ обявиха победа
2
Първи реакции на примирието: И Иран, и САЩ обявиха победа
Тръмп обяви двуседмично примирие с Иран
3
Тръмп обяви двуседмично примирие с Иран
Иран и САЩ постигнаха съгласие за отварянето на Ормузкия проток
4
Иран и САЩ постигнаха съгласие за отварянето на Ормузкия проток
94 долара за барел петрол след обявеното от Тръмп двуседмично примирие с Иран
5
94 долара за барел петрол след обявеното от Тръмп двуседмично...
Мощни израелски удари срещу Ливан, съобщава се за стотици жертви
6
Мощни израелски удари срещу Ливан, съобщава се за стотици жертви

Най-четени

Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
1
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
2
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
3
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
4
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от осмия етаж
5
Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от...
Сергей Игнатов: Подписаното споразумение спаси Болградската гимназия и гарантира обучението на българските ученици
6
Сергей Игнатов: Подписаното споразумение спаси Болградската...

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Finance Minister: I Expect Fuel Prices to Fall in the Near Future
Caretaker Finance Minister: I Expect Fuel Prices to Fall in the Near Future
Traffic Police Step Up Measures as Easter Bank Holiday Weekend is Set to Be Busy on Roads Traffic Police Step Up Measures as Easter Bank Holiday Weekend is Set to Be Busy on Roads
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Traffic to Resume on Danube Bridge near Ruse, Repairs Continue after Easter Traffic to Resume on Danube Bridge near Ruse, Repairs Continue after Easter
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Caretaker Government Withdraws Nominations for European Prosecutor Caretaker Government Withdraws Nominations for European Prosecutor
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
Sts. Kirik and Julita Island to be placed under management of Ministry of Culture Sts. Kirik and Julita Island to be placed under management of Ministry of Culture
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Human Remains Found in Rubbish Bag in Plovdiv Human Remains Found in Rubbish Bag in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Нова блокада на Ормузкия проток - ще издържи ли примирието в Близкия изток и какво следва?
Нова блокада на Ормузкия проток - ще издържи ли примирието в...
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
По света
Държавата отделя 125 милиона евро за компенсации заради кризата с горивата Държавата отделя 125 милиона евро за компенсации заради кризата с горивата
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Марк Рюте се среща с Доналд Тръмп във Вашингтон Марк Рюте се среща с Доналд Тръмп във Вашингтон
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Откраднаха камбаната на параклиса край петричкото село Генерал Тодоров Откраднаха камбаната на параклиса край петричкото село Генерал Тодоров
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Мощни израелски удари срещу Ливан, съобщава се за стотици жертви
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
САЩ и Иран се готвят за преговори в Пакистан
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
По света
Проходът "Хаинбоаз" е затворен заради катастрофа, има...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Институциите докладваха на президента докъде са стигнали с...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ