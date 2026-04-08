Bulgaria’s Food Safety Agency Stops Illegal Dog Transport in Kresna

Sixteen dogs packed into five cages have been discovered on a passenger bus with Bulgarian registration in the town of Kresna (Blagoevgrad district, Southwestern Bulgaria), authorities said on April 8. The animals had no microchips and were not accompanied by the required veterinary documentation.

The inspection was carried out by the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Blagoevgrad, in coordination with the Interior Ministry, following a tip-off from a passenger on the bus via the 112 emergency number.

According to the driver, the puppies were loaded at a petrol station in Plovdiv. They are reportedly Yorkshire terriers, Maltese and toy poodles, and appear to be under six months old.

The animals were not accompanied by an owner or an authorised representative. Officers made telephone contact with a woman who claimed the dogs came from a breeding facility in Plovdiv owned by her. However, initial checks have not identified any registered breeding establishment listing her as the owner.

The bus is not licensed for the transport of animals, and the driver does not hold the required certification to carry out such activity.

Until the case is fully clarified, the dogs have been seized and placed in a shelter in Blagoevgrad, where they will receive care, including microchipping, deworming and vaccination.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say administrative action will be taken against those found to be in breach of the law.





