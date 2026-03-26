БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Разкриха незаконни кланици край Кърджали: Тонове месо без...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Компенсациите за високите цени на горивата - колко души...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Has Doubled Defence Spending over Past Decade, NATO Report Shows

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria has nearly doubled its defence spending over the past ten years, according to the annual report of the NATO Secretary General presented today, March 26. Between 2014 and 2025, defence expenditure rose from 1.31% of GDP to 2.14%.

Across the Alliance, NATO countries increased military spending by 2.77% of GDP last year. For Bulgaria, the annual rise in 2025 was 13.78%. The country remains among the allies with a relatively high share of spending on personnel, which accounted for 54.3% of total defence expenditure. Investments in infrastructure were the second largest category at 28.4%, while maintenance accounted for 16.9%.

Last year, NATO member states adopted a decision to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2030.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затварянето на Ормузкия проток се отрази на цената на златото
1
Затварянето на Ормузкия проток се отрази на цената на златото
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте България – Соломонови острови пряко по БНТ 3
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
3
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
Белият дом за 15-точковия мирен план: Преговорите с Техеран продължават
4
Белият дом за 15-точковия мирен план: Преговорите с Техеран...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Водят ли преговори САЩ и Иран?
5
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Водят ли преговори САЩ и Иран?
Войната в Близкия изток: Предложение и контрапредложение за мир
6
Войната в Близкия изток: Предложение и контрапредложение за мир

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
4
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
5
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Почина легендарният синоптик Минчо Празников
6
Почина легендарният синоптик Минчо Празников

More from: Bulgaria

Dozens Arrested in Police Crackdown on Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections
Dozens Arrested in Police Crackdown on Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections
Rain, Thunderstorms and Cooling Temperatures Expected in the Coming Days Rain, Thunderstorms and Cooling Temperatures Expected in the Coming Days
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Illegal Slaughterhouses Discovered near Kardzhali: Tonnes of Uninspected Meat Reached the Market Illegal Slaughterhouses Discovered near Kardzhali: Tonnes of Uninspected Meat Reached the Market
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Central Election Commission Presented Paper and Electronic Specimen Ballots for April 19 Early Parliamentray Elections Central Election Commission Presented Paper and Electronic Specimen Ballots for April 19 Early Parliamentray Elections
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
No Increase in Migration Pressure at Bulgaria–Turkey Border over Middle East Conflict, Authorities Say No Increase in Migration Pressure at Bulgaria–Turkey Border over Middle East Conflict, Authorities Say
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Six Bulls Strayed Across the Border from North Macedonia into Bulgaria - What Will Be Their Fate? Six Bulls Strayed Across the Border from North Macedonia into Bulgaria - What Will Be Their Fate?
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Разкриха незаконни кланици край Кърджали: Тонове месо без контрол са стигнали до пазара
Разкриха незаконни кланици край Кърджали: Тонове месо без контрол...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Десетки арестувани при нови акции на полицията срещу купуването на гласове Десетки арестувани при нови акции на полицията срещу купуването на гласове
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Вижте бюлетините за вота на 19 април Вижте бюлетините за вота на 19 април
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Нов скок на цените на суровия петрол, Иран е категоричен - няма да води преговори със САЩ Нов скок на цените на суровия петрол, Иран е категоричен - няма да води преговори със САЩ
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
По света
Последният епизод на "Мамник" е тази вечер, актьори...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
НАП предупреждава: Не отваряйте съмнителни линкове за "данъчно...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
По света
Няма пострадали монаси от българския манастир "Св. Георги...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ