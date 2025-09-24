Bulgarian Citizen Forcibly Mobilised in Ukraine Reported Safe

Bulgarian national Lyubomir Kirov, who was forcibly mobilised by the Ukrainian authorities, is safe, BNT has learned from its sources.

Earlier on September 23, the presidential institution called for clarification of the case, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that Kirov holds dual citizenship and is therefore subject to mobilisation. Nevertheless, all diplomatic efforts are being made to secure his release.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also reacted, expressing his readiness to assist in securing Kirov’s return to Bulgaria, including through direct talks with President Zelensky.