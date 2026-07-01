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Bulgarian Citizens To Be Able to Buy Government Securities Via Simplified Procedure

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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Citizens will now be able to purchase government securities through a simplified procedure with minimal fees. This is foreseen in amendments to the State Debt Act, which were adopted definitively by the National Assembly without debate. In this way, individuals will be able to benefit from interest on government debt, which is currently around 5%.

According to Bulgarian National Bank data, household bank deposits amount to €56 billion as of the end of April 2026, but their yield is almost zero. At the same time, banks use these funds to invest in government debt, while the profit remains with the financial institutions.

The legal changes provide an opportunity, through an accessible electronic platform, for individuals to invest their money directly in government securities.

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