Bulgarian Navy Destroys Nine Floating Mines in Territorial Waters Since Ukraine War Began

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Bulgarian Navy has destroyed nine floating mines in Bulgarian territorial waters, Fleet Admiral Radko Penev, commander of combat and support vessels, said on March 24. The statement was made during the latest activation of the the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group, which ensures the safety of Bulgaria’s shipping lanes from sea mines.

Fleet Admiral Penev clarified that no actual live floating mines have been destroyed so far; only mine-like objects have been detected. He added that the navy requires additional mine countermeasure vessels, which could be acquired following a memorandum of understanding between Bulgaria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, likely involving the purchase of seven ships. If the agreement is signed, the first vessel could arrive within a few months.

“Sea mines can remain active for decades, and the navy continuously searches for such objects. They are dangerous because they are often spotted at the last moment, leaving ships with little time to react. This is why continuous monitoring of waterways is essential, including via helicopters,” Admiral Penev said.

Bulgaria is participating in the activation of the Naval Mine Action Group with the base minesweeper "Priboy" and officers. This time it is under the command of the Turkish naval forces and will end on April fifth. The next activation will be in July, with our country taking command.