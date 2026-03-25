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Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Annunciation

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The Annunciation is one of the most important Christian feasts, observed each year on 25 March. It marks one of the most joyful events in the Christian faith — the good news brought by the Archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary.

In Bulgraia, the annunaciation is called Blagoveshtenie which literary means 'the delivery of the good news'.

According to Christian tradition, on this day the Archangel Gabriel appeared in Nazareth to announce to the Blessed Virgin that she would conceive and give birth to Jesus Christ, the Son of God. The event is described in the Gospel of Luke and forms the foundation of the feast, which is regarded as one of the most significant in the Church calendar.

For Christians, the Annunciation is a day of hope, joy and expectation of good things. It symbolises the beginning of salvation and faith in the fulfilment of God’s promises. The feast is observed in Orthodox, Catholic, Lutheran and Anglican traditions, and in some countries is also known as the Feast of the Virgin Mary.

Beyond its religious significance, in Bulgarian folk tradition the Annunciation is associated with the arrival of spring, the awakening of nature and the beginning of the agricultural season.

The day is often referred to as Blagovets or Kukuvden, (related to the arrival of migratory birds), as folk belief holds that the cuckoo would sing for the first time in the year on this day — a symbol of spring. It is said that if a person goes out well-fed and with money in their pocket, they will enjoy prosperity throughout the year.

Although the Annunciation often falls during Lent, Christian tradition permits the consumption of fish on this day.

People with the names of Blagoy, Blaga, Blagovest, Blagovesta, Evangelina, Evelina, Vangel celebrate their name day on March 25.

Source: BGNES

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