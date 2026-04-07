Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Great and Holy Tuesday

Holy Tuesday marks the second day of Holy Week in the Orthodox calendar. It is dedicated to the teachings of Jesus Christ, with particular focus on the Parable of the Ten Virgins.

Holy Week Begins: Bulgarian Orthodox Church Outlines Services and Traditions

The day emphasises the importance of constant spiritual readiness. It also recalls the Parable of the Talents, highlighting the value of preparedness in spiritual life and the responsibility to serve God and others.

The faithful are encouraged to spend the day in prayer, reflection and good works, preparing themselves spiritually for the coming days of Holy Week.