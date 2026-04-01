Caretaker Cabinet Sets Up Crisis Task Force to Monitor and Control Prices of Goods and Fuels

The caretaker government is establishing a crisis task force to coordinate the monitoring and control of prices of goods and fuels in the context of the conflict in the Middle East, the government press office said on April 1.

The crisis task force will request information on the state and dynamics of prices of goods and fuels as a result of the conflict, as well as on measures developed to address rising fuel prices by an interdepartmental working group established by order of the caretaker Prime Minister.

The crisis task force will propose and implement measures related to controlling price increases of goods and fuels, as well as other factors affecting pricing.

The crisis task force will be headed by the caretaker Prime Minister and will include the caretaker ministers of finance, economy and industry, energy, transport and communications, agriculture and food, regional development and public works, and labour and social policy.

In his capacity as head of the crisis task force, the caretaker Prime Minister will be able to invite for participation the heads of the National Statistical Institute, the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets, the Commission for Protection of Competition and the Commission for Consumer Protection, as well as the executive director of the National Revenue Agency and the director of the Customs Agency, and, where necessary, representatives of other institutions. Deputy Prime Ministers may also take part in the meetings.

Earlier today, caretaker Agriculture Minister, Ivan Khristov, stated that there are no prerequisites for an increase in food prices.