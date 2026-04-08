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Caretaker Finance Minister: I Expect Fuel Prices to Fall in the Near Future

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Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
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Fuel prices at petrol stations are expected to fall in the near future as international oil markets have already seen a decline of between 15% and 20%, Bulgaria’s caretaker Finance Minister, Georgi Klysurksi, said on April 8.

Speaking at a briefing in the Council of Ministers, he added that de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East would be the most reliable way to stabilise prices following the current shock.

The caretaker government has also announced a package of support measures for the transport sector. Up to €18 million has been allocated to support intercity bus operators, with a focus on routes serving small municipalities, mountainous regions and hard-to-reach areas. A further €2.5 million has been earmarked for school transport.

Several of the six key measures aimed at supporting the transport industry have now been activated, including the postponement of planned increases in toll charges from 1 April. This measure alone is expected to keep around €30 million within the sector, particularly benefiting smaller businesses and operators using lower-emission vehicles.

Additional support includes options for rescheduling leasing payments through the Bulgarian Export Insurance Agency.

The minister confirmed that Bulgaria has notified the European Commission of a €50 million state aid package for the transport sector.

“Regardless of the situation, we will take measures that are proportionate, adequate and focused on the sectors and citizens most in need,” Klysurksi said.


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