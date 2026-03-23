Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated

Seven of the eight children diagnosed with measles in Byala Slatina (Vratsa District, Northwest Bulgaria) have not been vaccinated, according to Dr Kremena Pamakova, Head of the Infectious Disease Surveillance Department at the Ministry of Health. She added that approximately 90% of children in Bulgaria are immunised against measles.
Eight Measles Cases Registered in Bulgaria Among Children Aged Five Months to Seven Years
Dr Kremena Pamakova, Head of Infectious Disease Surveillance, Ministry of Health: “Measles is an infection that requires over 95% coverage, which is the target every country aims for. That is why every year, countries report their vaccination coverage and case registrations, so we can assess whether we are moving towards elimination of the disease. Preliminary data from last year indicate that in Bulgaria the coverage with the first dose is around 89%.”