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Council for Electronic Media Calls on Media to Uphold Ethical Standards When Reporting Cases of Violence Involving Children

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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The Council for Electronic Media is paying particular attention to, and is deeply concerned about, media coverage of all cases of violence involving children. The Council's specialised administration is currently carrying out extraordinary focused monitoring of three cases from the past week — in Plovdiv, Bansko and Radomir.

The Council recognises the exceptionally high level of public sensitivity surrounding issues involving children and acts of violence and calls for responsible and ethical media coverage.

The Council reminds journalists that, in such cases, they have specific obligations under the Bulgarian Media Ethics Code, which require them to refrain from unnecessary sensationalism when reporting on crime, violence and cruelty.

The Council calls on the media not to become a platform for hate speech, incitement to violence or the promotion of vigilante justice.

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