Court Remands Woman Who Stabbed Four People in Sofia

The court has ordered that the woman who stabbed and injured four German citizens in the capital on Thursday remain in custody. According to the magistrates, she may commit another offence if released. The defence does not intend to appeal the decision. The suspect is expected to be sent to a psychiatric hospital in Lovech for assessment and a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

The woman allegedly attacked and injured four people with a knife in central Sofia.

“I do not like Germans,” the 39-year-old accused said upon entering the courtroom.

On Thursday evening, she reportedly attacked and injured two German nationals near the Vasil Levski Stadium Metro Station, and minutes later targeted two more German women in the area around the National Palace of Culture. Witnesses claim that during the attacks she was shouting in Bulgarian and English that she wanted to kill them. In court, the accused stated that she had committed the act in the interest of society and described herself as a conscientious citizen. She requested to be placed under house arrest. However, the court ruled that there is a real risk she could commit another offence if released. So far, she has not undergone a formal psychiatric assessment.

Prosecutor Irena Gancheva said: “There is no official documentation. There is only an expert opinion suggesting she may suffer from a psychiatric condition, but this needs to be further examined. We will request this, likely as early as Monday.”

The defence confirmed that there is a medical report indicating a possible psychiatric condition. A further examination is expected to determine whether the detainee is criminally responsible. Her lawyer does not intend to appeal the decision to keep her in custody.

Defence lawyer Stefan Stefanov: “She may be placed in a medical facility where a comprehensive assessment will be carried out, as there are indications of symptoms, but this condition has not been properly addressed.”

He added that the woman should have received treatment long ago, noting witness accounts that she had been shouting. A bus driver on route 94 also reported that she was screaming. He further stated that carrying a knife on a bus is not behaviour expected of a person in a normal state of mind.

photo by BTA

This is not the accused’s first offence. Five years ago, she was detained for robbery. If found guilty, she could face between 15 and 20 years in prison, or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.





