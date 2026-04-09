БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министерството на финансите ще публикува списък с...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Seize €101,900 Hidden in Lorry Dashboard

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази
близо 102 000 евро откриха митничари камион капитан андреево

Customs officers have discovered €101,900 concealed in the dashboard of a lorry at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing. The case is the latest involving undeclared currency detected during checks at Bulgaria’s borders.

A financial guarantee of €10,000 has been set in the case. The driver is a 27-year-old Turkish national travelling from Germany to Turkey.

Diana Markova, an expert at the Bulgarian Customs Agency, said: “The money was found during a customs inspection of a lorry travelling from Germany through Bulgaria to Turkey. Following a risk analysis, the vehicle was selected for a detailed check. When the dashboard in the driver’s cabin was dismantled, well-packaged euro banknotes of various denominations – €200, €150 and €20 – were discovered in the air duct. The total value of the undeclared funds is €101,900. These are significant sums and are most likely linked to illegal activity.”

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case. In the course of it, the driver has to prove the origin of the funds.

Failure to do so could result in their confiscation by the state and a prison sentence of between one and six years.

Markova added that such cases are not uncommon: “Last month, we discovered €220,000 hidden in a bag beneath chocolate products. People are inventive, but customs officers are doing their job.”

Since the beginning of the year, undeclared funds seized at the border have totalled €655,000. Last year, the figure exceeded €5.8 million. The money is most often transported from Western Europe through Bulgaria to Turkey.

In addition to cash, customs officers have also seized investment gold. This month, 400 grams were found, divided into six bars with a value exceeding €50,000. Proof of origin is also required in such cases.

Authorities remind travellers that declaring sums above €10,000 is mandatory, including details of their purpose, economic origin, owner and recipient.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мощни израелски удари срещу Ливан, съобщава се за стотици жертви
1
Мощни израелски удари срещу Ливан, съобщава се за стотици жертви
Нова блокада на Ормузкия проток - ще издържи ли примирието в Близкия изток и какво следва?
2
Нова блокада на Ормузкия проток - ще издържи ли примирието в...
Проходът "Хаинбоаз" е затворен заради катастрофа, има загинал
3
Проходът "Хаинбоаз" е затворен заради катастрофа, има...
САЩ и Иран се готвят за преговори в Пакистан
4
САЩ и Иран се готвят за преговори в Пакистан
Премиерът Гюров: Примирието между САЩ и Иран ще успокои пазарите и цените
5
Премиерът Гюров: Примирието между САЩ и Иран ще успокои пазарите и...
Мъжът, хванат с 6 промила алкохол на АМ "Струма", поиска по-лека мярка
6
Мъжът, хванат с 6 промила алкохол на АМ "Струма", поиска...

Най-четени

Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
1
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
2
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
3
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
Сергей Игнатов: Подписаното споразумение спаси Болградската гимназия и гарантира обучението на българските ученици
4
Сергей Игнатов: Подписаното споразумение спаси Болградската...
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена спорт"
5
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена...
Мигрант с военна подготовка се издирва за поставянето на експлозиви край "Турски поток"
6
Мигрант с военна подготовка се издирва за поставянето на експлозиви...

More from: Bulgaria

No Bulgarian Delegation Will Travel to Jerusalem This Year to Bring the Holy Fire
No Bulgarian Delegation Will Travel to Jerusalem This Year to Bring the Holy Fire
One Dead and One Injured In Crash near Pavel Banya One Dead and One Injured In Crash near Pavel Banya
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
UK Ambassador: There Is Always a Difference Between National Interests and What Is Right UK Ambassador: There Is Always a Difference Between National Interests and What Is Right
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Woman Killed after Being Run Over by Truck in Sofia Woman Killed after Being Run Over by Truck in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Nearly €90,000 Seized in Plovdiv in Suspected Vote-Buying Scheme Nearly €90,000 Seized in Plovdiv in Suspected Vote-Buying Scheme
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Holy Thursday Marks Remembrance of the Last Supper Holy Thursday Marks Remembrance of the Last Supper
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Раници, натъпкани с близо 90 000 евро за купуване на гласове, са били открити в Пловдив
Раници, натъпкани с близо 90 000 евро за купуване на гласове, са...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Министерството на финансите ще публикува списък с обществените поръчки Министерството на финансите ще публикува списък с обществените поръчки
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Тази година българска делегация няма да пътува за Благодатния огън от Йерусалим Тази година българска делегация няма да пътува за Благодатния огън от Йерусалим
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
България се сбогува с Михаил Белчев (СНИМКИ) България се сбогува с Михаил Белчев (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Изгубени ли са Иран и САЩ в езика на дипломацията?
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
ВАС остави без уважение исканията на БНБ по делото за...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Задържаният у нас шейх от ОАЕ остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Кой ще влезе в надпреварата за "Златна палма" в Кан тази...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Още
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ