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Day of Thrace: Bulgaria Marks 113 Years Since Capture of Edirne Fortress

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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113 години превземането одринската крепост
Снимка: BTA

On this day, March 26, Bulgaria pays tribute to the feat of the Bulgarian soldiers who died at Edirne during the Balkan War. The Day of Thrace has been officially observed since 2006. It was marked in the capital with patriotic songs and ceremonial speeches.

A memorial prayer at the Church of Saint Nicholas the New in Sofia opened the commemorations for Thrace Day. Hundred and thirteen (113) years ago, Bulgarian forces captured the then-considered impregnable Edirne fortress, bringing the Balkan War to an end. A minute’s silence was observed in honour of the Bulgarians who lost their lives in the struggle for the country’s freedom.

Krasimir Premyanov, chairman of the Union of Thracian Societies: “This generation has bequeathed to today’s generation not to look after itself, but to give everything in order for Bulgaria to be a strong, prosperous and dignified country.”

To the sound of the national anthem, teachers, pupils, citizens and public figures laid wreaths and flowers at the monument to the Edirne epic.

Marcela Angelova, a teacher: “We should remember the sacrifice of these people, who gave up their peace, their lives and their families, and gave everything for a cause they believed to be sacred.”

The event was organised by the Union of Thracian Societies in Bulgaria, the Thracian Scientific Institute, Sofia Municipality, and the Union of Officers and Sergeants of the Reserve.

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