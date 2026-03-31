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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Driver Detained in Burgas with Record 4.46 Promille Alcohol Level

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Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
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The man was arrested for up to 24 hours

полицията бургас задържа шофьор рекордните 446 промила
Снимка: BTA/archive

Police have detained a driver with a record-high blood alcohol level of 4.46 promille in the coastal city of Burgas.

The incident took place last night, March 30, when officers stopped a car with Burgas registration on “Aleksander G. Kodzhakafaliya” Street, near block 218A in the “Meden Rudnik” residential complex. The vehicle was driven by a 37-year-old man from the village of Dobromir in the Ruen municipality.

A roadside test established that the man was driving with an alcohol concentration of 4.46 promille. The driver refused to provide a blood sample for chemical analysis. He has been detained for up to 24 hours. Fast-track proceedings have been opened in the case.


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