Driver Detained in Burgas with Record 4.46 Promille Alcohol Level

Police have detained a driver with a record-high blood alcohol level of 4.46 promille in the coastal city of Burgas.

The incident took place last night, March 30, when officers stopped a car with Burgas registration on “Aleksander G. Kodzhakafaliya” Street, near block 218A in the “Meden Rudnik” residential complex. The vehicle was driven by a 37-year-old man from the village of Dobromir in the Ruen municipality.

A roadside test established that the man was driving with an alcohol concentration of 4.46 promille. The driver refused to provide a blood sample for chemical analysis. He has been detained for up to 24 hours. Fast-track proceedings have been opened in the case.





