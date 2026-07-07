Fire Breaks Out at Regional Waste Disposal Site Near Rakitnitsa

A fire has broken out at the Regional Waste Landfill near the village of Rakitnitsa. The blaze has affected a large area.

Three fire service crews are at the scene. Firefighting efforts are being supported by water tankers from Stara Zagora Municipality and specialised machinery from the landfill site.

At present, there is no danger to nearby settlements.

The Regional Governor of Stara Zagora District, Associate Professor Dr Kaloyan Damyanov, is monitoring the situation and remains in constant coordination with the relevant authorities.

To monitor air quality, a mobile station operated by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Stara Zagora is carrying out on-site measurements. The first results are expected at around 22:00.

The environmental inspectorate said that, at this stage, there is no smoke affecting the villages of Rakitnitsa and Bogomilovo.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established.





