Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Wins €130,000 Compensation Claim Against the Prosecutor's Office

Former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has won a court case ordering the Prosecutor's Office to pay him €130,000 in compensation.

The payment represents the equivalent of 20 salaries, claimed after Mr Geshev left his magistrate position within the judiciary.

In the summer of 2023, the Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council of Bulgaria refused to authorise the payment. A subsequent order stating that no compensation was due was also issued by then acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

The decision enabled Mr Geshev to bring legal proceedings, which he has so far won. The final ruling, however, will be made by the Supreme Court of Cassation of Bulgaria.