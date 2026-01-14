БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
GERB Leader Borissov: I Am Against Last-Minute Changes to the Electoral Code

GERB supports the proposed changes for the introduction of voting with scanning machines

Снимка: BTA/archive

GERB supports the proposed amendments to the Electoral Code that would introduce voting using scanning machines. The aim is to eliminate the human factor and avoid any errors in the counting process, party leader Boyko Borissov wrote in a post on Facebook.

“If the caretaker government, which would be responsible for implementing such a decision of the National Assembly and for providing the scanning devices, fails to do so, GERB believes it is best to keep the current Electoral Code, which allows voting both by machines and by paper ballots,” he said.

“Personally, I am against making changes to the Electoral Code at the last minute, just before the elections,” Borissov added.

