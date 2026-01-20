GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Also Comments on President Rumen Radev's Resignation

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented on the resignation submitted by the head of state, but in a different context. In a video posted on his Facebook profile on January 20, he read out the assessment of the Eurogroup countries regarding Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and once again highlighted what has been achieved so far under GERB’s governance.

Boyko Borissov, Leader of GERB, said:

“I was surprised to hear that someone is now going to lead us into Europe, and into the heart of Europe at that. Last night, Mr Radev’s statement sounded rather awkward. Facts speak for themselves.

I quote: the Eurogroup welcomes Bulgaria for the smooth introduction of the euro. Once again, Europe has given its assessment of our work, of the government’s work and of GERB’s work. The European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Valdis Dombrovskis, said that the year is starting well and that the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria marks a historic moment for the country, for the eurozone and for the European Union.

The compromises that GERB made were worth it, because they bring only benefits to Bulgaria. Let the others now practise, let them try, let them walk along the path we have already paved. They are welcome in the heart of Europe. We will be waiting for them there.”