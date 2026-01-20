БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
И в Бургаско обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026...
Чете се за: 23:40 мин.
Григор Димитров отпадна на старта на Australian Open
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Also Comments on President Rumen Radev's Resignation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази

The leader of GERB published a video on Facebook

бойко борисов доста нелепо звучеше изказването господин радев
Снимка: BTA/archive

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented on the resignation submitted by the head of state, but in a different context. In a video posted on his Facebook profile on January 20, he read out the assessment of the Eurogroup countries regarding Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and once again highlighted what has been achieved so far under GERB’s governance.

Boyko Borissov, Leader of GERB, said:

“I was surprised to hear that someone is now going to lead us into Europe, and into the heart of Europe at that. Last night, Mr Radev’s statement sounded rather awkward. Facts speak for themselves.

I quote: the Eurogroup welcomes Bulgaria for the smooth introduction of the euro. Once again, Europe has given its assessment of our work, of the government’s work and of GERB’s work. The European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Valdis Dombrovskis, said that the year is starting well and that the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria marks a historic moment for the country, for the eurozone and for the European Union.

The compromises that GERB made were worth it, because they bring only benefits to Bulgaria. Let the others now practise, let them try, let them walk along the path we have already paved. They are welcome in the heart of Europe. We will be waiting for them there.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
1
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред Конституционния съд
2
Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
3
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
4
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
5
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
Иво Христов: Апелът към президента да се включи в политиката идва от отчаянието от сегашната политическа сергия
6
Иво Христов: Апелът към президента да се включи в политиката идва...

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
4
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
6
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...

More from: Politics

More Political Reactions after President Rumen Radev's Declaration to Enter Politics
More Political Reactions after President Rumen Radev's Declaration to Enter Politics
Political Reactions After President Rumen Radev Announces Resignation Political Reactions After President Rumen Radev Announces Resignation
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Ivo Hristov: Calls for President Radev to Enter Politics Reflect Public “Despair” over Existing Political Scene Ivo Hristov: Calls for President Radev to Enter Politics Reflect Public “Despair” over Existing Political Scene
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
The Resignation of President Rumen Radev Has Been Submitted to the Constitutional Court The Resignation of President Rumen Radev Has Been Submitted to the Constitutional Court
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Reactions of Political Parties Following President’s Resignation Reactions of Political Parties Following President’s Resignation
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
What Does the Constitution Provide for When the President Resigns? What Does the Constitution Provide for When the President Resigns?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Политическите реакции след заявката на Румен Радев за влизане в политиката Политическите реакции след заявката на Румен Радев за влизане в политиката
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов: Доста нелепо звучеше изказването на господин Радев Бойко Борисов: Доста нелепо звучеше изказването на господин Радев
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Оставиха в ареста задържаните за въоръжения обир на инкасо автомобил в Ихтиман Оставиха в ареста задържаните за въоръжения обир на инкасо автомобил в Ихтиман
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Зима в Украйна под руски удари: Зеленски в Давос, само ако има...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По света
След влаковата катастрофа в Испания – съмнения за дефектна...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Наследството на модния дизайнер Валентино
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Полярно сияние в небето над Европа
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ