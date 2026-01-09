БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
GERB-UDF Will Return the Government-Forming Mandate

But the chaos will be even greater, said GERB leader Boyko Borissov

герб сдс върне мандата съставяне правителство

“We will take and return the mandate, but I warn you – the chaos will be even greater, and the hatred between parties will increase, because there is no political class you can reach an agreement with,” said Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB and chair of the GERB-UDF parliamentary group, in a video posted on Facebook on January 9.

Earlier today, the press office of the head of state announced that President Rumen Radev will on Monday, 12 January, hand a mandate to seek to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 51st National Assembly – GERB-UDF.

