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Holy Thursday Marks Remembrance of the Last Supper

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As part of the tradition, the Easter eggs are painted today or on Holy Saturday

велики четвъртък боядисват великденските яйца

Today is Maundy Thursday, the day on which we remember the Last Supper, when the Lord Jesus Christ gave final instructions to his disciples, instituted the sacrament of the Eucharist, and foretold that he would be betrayed by one of them.

On April 9, 2026, Bulgaria’s Orthodox Church marks the Holy Thursday, which is considered the most important day of the Holy Week.

Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the final meal that Jesus Christ shared with his Twelve Apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion and when he gave his final instructions to his disciples, instituted the sacrament of the Eucharist and foretold that he would be betrayed by one of them.

Holy Thursday is the day on which the Easter eggs are painted. The first egg to be coloured is in red. It is set aside and replaced with last year's to bring health, happiness and joy to the home and the whole family.

Those who cannot dye their eggs on Thursday are allowed to do it on Saturday.

This year, Orthodox Church in Bulgaria marked the start of the Holy Week on 6th of April, Holy Monday. This is the last week before Easter and commemorates the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ, his sufferings, crucifixion death and burial.

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