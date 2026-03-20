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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Illegal Care Home for Elderly Discovered Near Varna

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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The elderly are removed from the home

проверка разкриха незаконен дом възрастни варна

An illegal care home for elderly people has been uncovered in the “Alen Mak” area near the coastal city of Varna. The facility had been operating under the guise of guest rooms.

During an inspection carried out by officers from Economic Police and the Agency for Quality of Social Services, it was established that elderly residents were being accommodated and cared for without the required documentation or licence.

Speaking to BNT reporters, the owner claimed that she held an operating permit issued by Varna Municipality in 2022.

However, inspectors stated that the permit is invalid. The elderly residents have since been removed from the property, with none reported to be in a serious condition.

The case has been referred to the District Prosecutor’s Office – Varna, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

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