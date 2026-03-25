Illegal Factory for Counterfeit Medicines and Steroids Uncovered in Sofia

An illegal factory producing counterfeit medicines and anabolic steroids has been uncovered in Sofia. More than one million tablets, along with raw materials and manufacturing equipment, were seized during a large-scale international operation targeting the illicit trade in medicines.

The police operation was carried out by Economic Police units across the country. More than 220 sites were inspected, including pharmacies, warehouses, gyms and beauty salons.

Violations were also identified in Burgas (Southeastern Bulgaria) and Ruse (Northern Bulgaria), including the sale of prescription medicines without authorisation, the distribution of expired drugs, and the illegal use of botulinum toxin and dermal fillers.

Photos by General Directorate "National Police'