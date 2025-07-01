Inhumane Conditions in Refugee Centers: New Head of Refugee Agency Calls for Urgent Audit

The new chairman of the Refugee Agency, Ivan Ivanov, has called for an urgent audit by the Council of Ministers and the State Financial Inspection Agency to investigate whether there have been any irregularities in the spending of funds allocated to the Agency over recent years.

Today, July 1, Ivanov visited the Registration and Reception Center "Voenna Rampa" in the capital, which is currently only 18% occupied, housing 114 migrants. Over the past five years, official documents show that approximately 600,000 BGN have been invested in the centre. Ivan Ivanov revealed that upon assuming office, he encountered numerous unresolved issues within the agency and ambiguities surrounding public procurement processes.