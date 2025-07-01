Inhumane Conditions in Refugee Centers: New Head of Refugee Agency Calls for Urgent Audit

The new chairman of the Refugee Agency, Ivan Ivanov, has called for an urgent audit by the Council of Ministers and the State Financial Inspection Agency to investigate whether there have been any irregularities in the spending of funds allocated to the Agency over recent years.
Today, July 1, Ivanov visited the Registration and Reception Center "Voenna Rampa" in the capital, which is currently only 18% occupied, housing 114 migrants. Over the past five years, official documents show that approximately 600,000 BGN have been invested in the centre. Ivan Ivanov revealed that upon assuming office, he encountered numerous unresolved issues within the agency and ambiguities surrounding public procurement processes.
Ivan Ivanov, Chairman of the Agency for Refugees: 'These are premises where no normal human being can live.Especially since we are members of the European Union and speak of hospitality towards foreigners, we must create the best possible conditions for their adaptation. I have come across many unresolved problems — serious violations of the Civil Servants Act and the Administration Act. There are numerous irregularities in the budget. There is almost no financial accountability regarding the programmes and projects implemented within the agency.”