БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
15 години затвор получи Рангел Бизюрев за убийството на...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Следователи направиха нов оглед на мястото, където загина...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Бащата на Сияна: В името на паметта ѝ съм се заклел да не...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Следователи влязоха в Пътното управление в Плевен след...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Сериозно поскъпване на парното и топлата вода от 1 юли...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Investigators conducted new inspection at the road accident site where 12-year-old girl tragically lost her life

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
EN
Запази

Expert assessments will be appointed, including an automotive technical assessment and an analysis of the road surface amd asphalt pavement.

живо следователи направиха нов оглед мястото където загина годишната сияна
Снимка: БТА

A team of investigators from the National Investigation Service conducted a new inspection today at the site of the serious accident on the Telish - Radomirci road, where 12-year-old Siyana tragically lost her life earlier this week.

Experts were also on-site, carrying out a forensic experiment to determine all the circumstances surrounding the road accident.

“We have examined all circumstances related to both the motor vehicle and the road surface of the specific section,” explained Ivo Ivanov, head of the Criminal Department at the National Investigation Service.

Investigators declined to comment on the condition of the road surface at this stage, awaiting the results of the case-related expert assessments.

“There will be an automotive technical expert assessement and an asphalt surface assessment,” the investigators stated, adding that similar assessments were conducted following the Svoge accident in the Iskar Gorge. Road samples will be taken.

“We carried out a very thorough inspection of the geometry of the road, which is particularly important as there have been many accidents here. The question is why. Most of the accidents involve trucks with semi-trailers, similar to this one. We need to answer why and how these accidents occur,” said expert Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov.

Currently, the traction coefficient is one of the important parameters, but it is not the only one.

"In Bulgarian law, we do not have a precise definition for what the coefficient of friction should be as a parameter. But we know the European standards and adhere to them. Moreover, we know when an asphalt is coarse-grained or fine-grained, whether the surface is dry or wet, and what parameters the coefficient of friction should meet. Not only that, but we also measured the geometry of the road, especially the longitudinal and transverse slopes, which we believe are relevant to the accident. We also measured the type of road surface," explained Prof. Karapetkov.

The automotive technical expert assessment will be prepared last—after the forensic medical assessments, the results from the asphalt structure tests, and the witness statements in the case. Experts will take into account the road's condition:

“We specifically looked into the state of the road patches—their type and size. Clearly, they have an impact on the lateral stability of vehicles, especially trucks with semi-trailers,” the expert said.

“The different types of asphalt negatively affect vehicle stability,” he added.

At this stage, it is too early for investigators to determine a leading theory in the investigation. They will also look into the signals submitted to the Road Infrastructure Agency by members of the public regarding this section.

Otherwise, according to the expert, road signs alone are not enough to make the stretch in question safe"

Moreover, according to the expert, road signs alone are not enough to ensure the safety of this stretch of the road.

“There is much room for improvement with road signs... Road signs alone would not improve the safety of this section,” the expert commented.

Earlier today, investigators entered the building of the Regional Road Administration in Pleven, which is responsible for the maintenance of the fatal stretch of road where 12-year-old Siyana died.

According to BNT sources, searches are being conducted at the Regional Road Administration, and documentation related to the maintenance of the road section between Lukovit and Telish, as well as repairs carried out in this section, is being seized. Additionally, all signals and instructions submitted by drivers, citizens, local mayors, and Traffic Police authorities are being reviewed.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
1
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Финалите на Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София по БНТ 3
2
Финалите на Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София по...
15 години затвор получи Рангел Бизюрев за убийството на Митко от Цалапица
3
15 години затвор получи Рангел Бизюрев за убийството на Митко от...
Голям пожар изпепели покрива на общежитието на Гимназията по приложни изкуства в Трявна
4
Голям пожар изпепели покрива на общежитието на Гимназията по...
Гледайте третата среща между ЦСКА и Левски от полуфиналите на НВЛ за жени пряко по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте третата среща между ЦСКА и Левски от полуфиналите на НВЛ...
Следователи влязоха в Пътното управление в Плевен след фаталния инцидент със Сияна
6
Следователи влязоха в Пътното управление в Плевен след фаталния...

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха прокурори пред съда
5
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха...
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
6
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...

More from: Bulgaria

Reckless driving: Minors reportedly drive at 260 km/h on major bulevard in Sofia
Reckless driving: Minors reportedly drive at 260 km/h on major bulevard in Sofia
The Aqaba Process for the Balkans - President Rumen Radev and the King of Jordan host the forum in Sofia The Aqaba Process for the Balkans - President Rumen Radev and the King of Jordan host the forum in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
President of North Macedonia visited the injured from Kočani nightclub fire, who are receiving treatment at 'Pirogov' hospital President of North Macedonia visited the injured from Kočani nightclub fire, who are receiving treatment at 'Pirogov' hospital
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Myara poll: Generations in Bulgaria have different attitudes towards artificial Intelligence Myara poll: Generations in Bulgaria have different attitudes towards artificial Intelligence
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
'Gallup' poll: GERB leads steadily, two formations battle for second place if elections were held today 'Gallup' poll: GERB leads steadily, two formations battle for second place if elections were held today
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
30 kg of cocaine seized near Petrohan 30 kg of cocaine seized near Petrohan
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ