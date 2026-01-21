БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Large Number of Dead Fish Found in the Area of Karlovo

A large quantity of dead fish has been discovered at one of Bulgaria’s largest fish farms, near the village of Voynyagovo in the Karlovo region (Southern Central Bulgaria).

The farm owners reported the incident to emergency services (112), citing bitter-tasting water and a pungent, suffocating odour in the air. The company claims the damage exceeds 1.5 million leva, as thousands of tonnes of fish have died. The owners state that the fish are not hazardous to human health.

The Plovdiv Basin Directorate reported that initial on-site water samples showed no deviations from the norms. Laboratory tests, scheduled for early next week, will determine whether the water or fish contain pollutants or toxic substances.

The Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) have been notified, and the Prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation. A pre-trial investigation has been opened.

