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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Measles Cases in the Country Reach 43

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Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
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37 of them were registered in Byala Slatina municipality, two - in Pleven municipality and one case each - in Kozloduy, Lukovit, Yablanitsa and Lovech municipalities

случаите морбили страната

A total of 43 measles cases have been registered in three regions of the country, the Ministry of Health said on March 30. Of these, 37 are in the municipality of Byala Slatina, two in the municipality of Pleven, and one case each in the municipalities of Kozloduy, Lukovit, Yablanitsa and Lovech (Northern Bulgaria). Laboratory confirmation has been obtained for 21 samples, with results for the remaining cases still pending, the ministry said.

Most of those affected are children aged between five months and 15 years. There are also two adult patients. Among the infected are a 25-year-old man living in the municipality of Lovech and a 48-year-old woman living in the municipality of Pleven. All measles patients are being hospitalised in infectious disease units to limit the spread of the virus.

Each case of measles is promptly reported and registered in the national information system for collecting and analysing data on measles, mumps and rubella in Bulgaria. Epidemiological surveys are being carried out to identify contacts and assess their immunisation status. Where necessary, individuals are referred for vaccination through their general practitioners, the ministry added.

Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated

Efforts continue to identify and reach children with missed immunisations, as well as those due for mandatory vaccination or revaccination against measles this year.

The Health Ministry urges all parents to check their children’s immunisation status and, if any doses have been missed, to contact their general practitioner as soon as possible. Timely vaccination remains the most effective way to protect children from severe illness and to limit the spread of the disease, the ministry stressed, adding that information on measles vaccines, including myths and facts, is available on its website “Plus Me.”

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