БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Златна Ева Брезалиева на бухалки на Световната купа в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
НА ЖИВО: България - Индонезия 0:0
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Андрей Гюров е на посещение в Украйна с правителствена...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Military Medical Academy Is Organising Blood Donation Campaign on Palm Sunday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
военна болница акция кръводаряване цветница

On 5 April 2026 (Sunday), marking the major Christian feast of Palm Sunday—a celebration of faith and hope—the traditional blood donation campaign entitled “Be One of Us: Donate Blood – Save a Life!” will take place.

The initiative is organised by the Military Medical Academy. Anyone wishing to take part may do so between 10:00 and 15:00 at a temporary blood donation point at the Nativity of Christ Church in the Mladost 3 district of Sofia.

Organisers are calling on all members of the public to join in on this special day—attend the празднична service, take a willow branch for health and blessing, and perform a truly meaningful act of kindness by donating blood and helping to save lives.

Who can donate blood?

  • Any healthy individual aged between 18 and 65, subject to a medical assessment confirming they are in good health.
  • A minimum body weight of over 50 kg is required.
  • Men may donate blood up to five times a year, and women up to four times, with a minimum interval of two months between donations.

Medical professionals also remind those wishing to donate blood that they should have eaten and be well rested before giving blood.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

В знак на благодарност: Кръстиха спасеното в кърджалийско агне на Марияна Векилска
1
В знак на благодарност: Кръстиха спасеното в кърджалийско агне на...
Задържаха "софийските биячи"
2
Задържаха "софийските биячи"
НА ЖИВО: България - Индонезия 0:0
3
НА ЖИВО: България - Индонезия 0:0
Наско Сираков: Работим за привличането на сериозен стратегически инвеститор
4
Наско Сираков: Работим за привличането на сериозен стратегически...
Руски петрол за Куба - Тръмп пропуска един танкер, който ще пристигне днес
5
Руски петрол за Куба - Тръмп пропуска един танкер, който ще...
Съдът остави в ареста жената, намушкала четирима души в София (СНИМКИ)
6
Съдът остави в ареста жената, намушкала четирима души в София (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова атака в Черно море
1
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП
2
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне...
В кърджалийското село Звиница всички щъркелови гнезда вече са пълни
3
В кърджалийското село Звиница всички щъркелови гнезда вече са пълни
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
4
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
Готвят цялостен пакет от мерки за ограничаване на покачването на цените и подкрепа на потребителите
5
Готвят цялостен пакет от мерки за ограничаване на покачването на...
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у дома
6
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у...

More from: Health

What is the Condition of Those Injured in the Knife Attack in Central Sofia?
What is the Condition of Those Injured in the Knife Attack in Central Sofia?
Baby with Severe Leukaemia Given Chance of Life After Transplant from Sibling Baby with Severe Leukaemia Given Chance of Life After Transplant from Sibling
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Sofia Expands IVF Programme Access to Include Single Women Sofia Expands IVF Programme Access to Include Single Women
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Rise in Measles Cases Among Children in Vratsa District Rise in Measles Cases Among Children in Vratsa District
Чете се за: 08:45 мин.
Bulgaria Extends Export Ban on Insulin and Key Medicines, Lifts Restrictions on Antibiotics Bulgaria Extends Export Ban on Insulin and Key Medicines, Lifts Restrictions on Antibiotics
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

Водещи новини

В Киев Гюров разговаря с министър-председателя на Украйна Юлия Свириденко
В Киев Гюров разговаря с министър-председателя на Украйна Юлия...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По света
Агенцията за социално подпомагане е в готовност да реагира, след като р. Черни Лом излезе от коритото си Агенцията за социално подпомагане е в готовност да реагира, след като р. Черни Лом излезе от коритото си
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Подготовката за изборите: Над 576 сигнала за нарушения на изборните правила до момента Подготовката за изборите: Над 576 сигнала за нарушения на изборните правила до момента
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Със 17 обвинения групата на Станимир Хасърджиев отива на съд Със 17 обвинения групата на Станимир Хасърджиев отива на съд
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Тръмп не изключва сухопътна операция
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Градският прокурор на София Емилия Русинова е споделяла два...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
МВР командирова 200 полицаи и създава спецзвено за сигнали за...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Испания затвори въздушното си пространство за самолети на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ