Military Medical Academy Is Organising Blood Donation Campaign on Palm Sunday

On 5 April 2026 (Sunday), marking the major Christian feast of Palm Sunday—a celebration of faith and hope—the traditional blood donation campaign entitled “Be One of Us: Donate Blood – Save a Life!” will take place.

The initiative is organised by the Military Medical Academy. Anyone wishing to take part may do so between 10:00 and 15:00 at a temporary blood donation point at the Nativity of Christ Church in the Mladost 3 district of Sofia.

Organisers are calling on all members of the public to join in on this special day—attend the празднична service, take a willow branch for health and blessing, and perform a truly meaningful act of kindness by donating blood and helping to save lives.

Who can donate blood?

Any healthy individual aged between 18 and 65, subject to a medical assessment confirming they are in good health.

A minimum body weight of over 50 kg is required.

Men may donate blood up to five times a year, and women up to four times, with a minimum interval of two months between donations.

Medical professionals also remind those wishing to donate blood that they should have eaten and be well rested before giving blood.