Military Medical Academy Is Organising Blood Donation Campaign on Palm Sunday

On 5 April 2026 (Sunday), marking the major Christian feast of Palm Sunday—a celebration of faith and hope—the traditional blood donation campaign entitled “Be One of Us: Donate Blood – Save a Life!” will take place.
The initiative is organised by the Military Medical Academy. Anyone wishing to take part may do so between 10:00 and 15:00 at a temporary blood donation point at the Nativity of Christ Church in the Mladost 3 district of Sofia.
Organisers are calling on all members of the public to join in on this special day—attend the празднична service, take a willow branch for health and blessing, and perform a truly meaningful act of kindness by donating blood and helping to save lives.
Who can donate blood?
Medical professionals also remind those wishing to donate blood that they should have eaten and be well rested before giving blood.