НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers

наблюдава увеличение заловените наркотици трафиканти хора съобщи министър даниел митов
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:57, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The interior ministry is doing quite well and, based on statistics, there is an increase in the number of drug seizures and human traffickers caught at the Schengen borders. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov, in response to a question regarding how the Ministry is managing internal checks following the lifting of border controls after Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen.

Mitov also pointed out that the Bulgarian-Turkish border is one of the most well-guarded external borders of the EU, as confirmed by statistical data.

Anton Zlatanov, the Director of the Border Police Directorate, stated that the goal is to maintain and improve the good results this year. He reported better data for the first month and a half of 2025 compared to the previous year concerning migration pressure.

Zlatanov said that strict police control is being conducted within the 30-kilometer border zone along the borders with Greece and Romania. "We have a presence on every road leading to and from our neighboring countries, and we are conducting checks," he added. He also emphasized the priority of preventing any shift in migration pressure toward the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Photos by BTA

Minister Daniel Mitov and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov handed over 52 new minibuses to the Border Police today. The event was also attended by the Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, Yordanka Chobanova, who praised the Bulgarian authorities for their exceptional dedication in protecting and securing the borders.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
22:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
21:53, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
21:17, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
20:27, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
20:21, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Gabriela Peeva and her mother Krasimira to Stand Trial for the Murder of Peyo Peev, who was found strangled to death in his car in Sofia
Gabriela Peeva and her mother Krasimira to Stand Trial for the Murder of Peyo Peev, who was found strangled to death in his car in Sofia
18:50, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 10:32 мин.
 Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
Increase in Online Bullying Among Children Reported by Survey Conducted by the Child Protection Agency
18:04, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
Border Police Receives 52 New Vehilces
17:56, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Charges and Detains Man for 72 Hours for Premeditated Murder in Krivina Village
Prosecutor's Office Charges and Detains Man for 72 Hours for Premeditated Murder in Krivina Village
17:39, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Body of Man Found Buried on Outskirts of Krivina
Body of Man Found Buried on Outskirts of Krivina
17:34, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
By the End of the Year, Bulgaria Will Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets, Defence Minister Said
16:53, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Half of the Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan Are at Risk, Said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
16:18, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Pink Shirt Day: 'No' to Aggression in Schools, but Not Just for One Day
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Sofia Police Uncovered Warehouses with Illegal Vapes, One Person Arrested
Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
Bulgaria's Border Police Received 52 New Vehicles (Photos)
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Constitutional Court Assigned the Central Election Commission to Recalculate the Results of the Latest Parliamentary Vote
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Prime Minister Requests Connection Between NRA and Customs Agency to Combat the Shadow Economy
Gabriela Peeva and her mother Krasimira to Stand Trial for the Murder of Peyo Peev, who was found strangled to death in his car in Sofia
Gabriela Peeva and her mother Krasimira to Stand Trial for the Murder of Peyo Peev, who was found strangled to death in his car in Sofia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд...
Сделката за редкоземните метали: Зеленски отива във Вашингтон в петък, за да я подпише
Сделката за редкоземните метали: Зеленски отива във Вашингтон в...
Габриела Пеева и майка ѝ Красимира отиват на съд за убийството на Пейо Пеев
Габриела Пеева и майка ѝ Красимира отиват на съд за убийството на...
Арестуваха бившия кандидат за президент на Румъния Калин Джорджеску (ВИДЕО)
Арестуваха бившия кандидат за президент на Румъния Калин Джорджеску...
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния парламентарен вот
КС възложи на ЦИК преизчисляване на резултатите от последния...
"Галъп": ГЕРБ начело, битка за второто място, ако избирахме днес
"Галъп": ГЕРБ начело, битка за второто място, ако...
Делото за катастрофата с Филип: Ключова свидетелка твърди, че подсъдимият не е пил
Делото за катастрофата с Филип: Ключова свидетелка твърди, че...
Сделката за съдбата на Украйна - природни ресурси срещу гаранции за сигурност
Сделката за съдбата на Украйна - природни ресурси срещу гаранции за...
Нов протест на "Възраждане" за запазване на българския лев и срещу еврото
Нов протест на "Възраждане" за запазване на българския...
Антъни Генов крачи уверено към четвъртфиналите на двойки в Португалия
Антъни Генов крачи уверено към четвъртфиналите на двойки в Португалия
Александър Томаш: Отборът израства, поздравявам футболистите за старанието и отдадеността
Александър Томаш: Отборът израства, поздравявам футболистите за старанието и отдадеността