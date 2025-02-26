Minister of Interior Reported an Increase in the Number of Seized Drugs and Detained Human Traffickers

The interior ministry is doing quite well and, based on statistics, there is an increase in the number of drug seizures and human traffickers caught at the Schengen borders. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov, in response to a question regarding how the Ministry is managing internal checks following the lifting of border controls after Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen.

Mitov also pointed out that the Bulgarian-Turkish border is one of the most well-guarded external borders of the EU, as confirmed by statistical data.

Anton Zlatanov, the Director of the Border Police Directorate, stated that the goal is to maintain and improve the good results this year. He reported better data for the first month and a half of 2025 compared to the previous year concerning migration pressure.

Zlatanov said that strict police control is being conducted within the 30-kilometer border zone along the borders with Greece and Romania. "We have a presence on every road leading to and from our neighboring countries, and we are conducting checks," he added. He also emphasized the priority of preventing any shift in migration pressure toward the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Photos by BTA

Minister Daniel Mitov and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov handed over 52 new minibuses to the Border Police today. The event was also attended by the Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, Yordanka Chobanova, who praised the Bulgarian authorities for their exceptional dedication in protecting and securing the borders.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News