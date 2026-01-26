Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: We Raise Strategic Partnership with the USA to an Even Higher Level

The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, and the strengthening of bilateral ties in the fields of defence and energy, were the focus of talks between outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and US Congressman Pat Fallon from the House of Representatives, the government press service said on January 26 During their meeting at the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted Bulgaria’s consistent actions to maintain the upward momentum in its partnership with the United States, as well as its efforts to achieve the shared goal of global and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov recalled the successful Third Session of the Bulgaria–US Strategic Dialogue, which took place at the end of last year. The forum noted the significant progress made in the development of bilateral cooperation in key areas such as energy diversification, defence, security, trade and investment, and agreement was also reached to elevate the strategic partnership to an even higher level.

The Prime Minister placed particular emphasis on cooperation in the field of security and defence, describing it as the backbone of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States.

“We highly value the consistent support of the United States for the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and the acquisition of new capabilities,” Zhelyazkov said.

He added that the implementation of joint projects in this strategic area is directly linked to the fulfilment of Bulgaria’s declared commitments under NATO’s Capability Targets packages.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also pointed to Bulgaria’s efforts to strengthen national and regional energy security and connectivity in South-East Europe. He said that energy security had never been more important for economic growth, stability, resilience and prosperity. It is in this context, he noted, that close cooperation with the United States is essential to ensure diversified and sustainable energy supplies. Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to working together with the United States for the successful implementation of the joint project for Units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, using the modern AP1000 technology of the US company Westinghouse.

“This will strengthen Bulgaria’s role as a regional energy hub and will create excellent additional incentives for economic growth,” Zhelyazkov stressed.

He also underlined the importance of cooperation with the United States in the fields of new technologies and innovation, artificial intelligence, resilience, connectivity, and the development of people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov recalled that Bulgaria’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program is a long-standing national priority, backed by broad public and political consensus. As a result of the consistent and focused efforts of Bulgarian institutions, in close and constructive cooperation with US partners, Bulgaria is reporting steady and clearly measurable progress in meeting the requirements for membership. Only days ago, a new, lowest-ever refusal rate for tourist and business visas was announced, which is a key indicator under the Programme. The process, he added, continues to develop actively.