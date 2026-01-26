БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: We Raise Strategic Partnership with the USA to an Even Higher Level

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
EN
Запази

Strategic Partnership with the US in Defence and Energy in Focus at Meeting Between Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and Congressman Pat Fallon

премиерът желязков издигаме стратегическото партньорство сащ високо ниво
Снимка: Council of Ministers

The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, and the strengthening of bilateral ties in the fields of defence and energy, were the focus of talks between outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and US Congressman Pat Fallon from the House of Representatives, the government press service said on January 26 During their meeting at the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted Bulgaria’s consistent actions to maintain the upward momentum in its partnership with the United States, as well as its efforts to achieve the shared goal of global and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov recalled the successful Third Session of the Bulgaria–US Strategic Dialogue, which took place at the end of last year. The forum noted the significant progress made in the development of bilateral cooperation in key areas such as energy diversification, defence, security, trade and investment, and agreement was also reached to elevate the strategic partnership to an even higher level.

The Prime Minister placed particular emphasis on cooperation in the field of security and defence, describing it as the backbone of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States.

“We highly value the consistent support of the United States for the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and the acquisition of new capabilities,” Zhelyazkov said.

He added that the implementation of joint projects in this strategic area is directly linked to the fulfilment of Bulgaria’s declared commitments under NATO’s Capability Targets packages.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also pointed to Bulgaria’s efforts to strengthen national and regional energy security and connectivity in South-East Europe. He said that energy security had never been more important for economic growth, stability, resilience and prosperity. It is in this context, he noted, that close cooperation with the United States is essential to ensure diversified and sustainable energy supplies. Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to working together with the United States for the successful implementation of the joint project for Units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, using the modern AP1000 technology of the US company Westinghouse.

“This will strengthen Bulgaria’s role as a regional energy hub and will create excellent additional incentives for economic growth,” Zhelyazkov stressed.

He also underlined the importance of cooperation with the United States in the fields of new technologies and innovation, artificial intelligence, resilience, connectivity, and the development of people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov recalled that Bulgaria’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program is a long-standing national priority, backed by broad public and political consensus. As a result of the consistent and focused efforts of Bulgarian institutions, in close and constructive cooperation with US partners, Bulgaria is reporting steady and clearly measurable progress in meeting the requirements for membership. Only days ago, a new, lowest-ever refusal rate for tourist and business visas was announced, which is a key indicator under the Programme. The process, he added, continues to develop actively.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
1
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
2
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
Двама души загинаха при тежка катастрофа на главния път Бургас - Малко Търново
3
Двама души загинаха при тежка катастрофа на главния път Бургас -...
200 милиона американци са в плен на арктически студове, пикът на бурята е утре
4
200 милиона американци са в плен на арктически студове, пикът на...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
5
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
6
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
2
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
3
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
4
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
5
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Bulgaria

A Sofia City Councilor Arrested Over Involvement in a Group for Extortion of Debtors
A Sofia City Councilor Arrested Over Involvement in a Group for Extortion of Debtors
Prices of Goods in the Small Consumer Basket Rose by 1.3% in January, Says CITUB Prices of Goods in the Small Consumer Basket Rose by 1.3% in January, Says CITUB
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
President Iliana Iotova Gave Her Predecessor Rumen Radev a Formal Sendoff at the Presidency (PHOTOS) President Iliana Iotova Gave Her Predecessor Rumen Radev a Formal Sendoff at the Presidency (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Three Men Rescued Young Woman from Drowning after She Fell into Rowing Canal Three Men Rescued Young Woman from Drowning after She Fell into Rowing Canal
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Constitutional Court Rejects Request for Unconstitutionality of Parliament's Decision on the Euro Referendum Constitutional Court Rejects Request for Unconstitutionality of Parliament's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Fake Euro Banknotes Seized in Plovdiv Fake Euro Banknotes Seized in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Регионални
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г. ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г.
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във врачанското...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Разнобой в кабинета: Премиерът и външният министър в задочен спор...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Български астрономи изследваха звезда с магнитно поле, което е...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Още
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната епидемия
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ